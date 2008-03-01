Where Art Thou?

Innovators: Tokyo
A handful of locales generate most innovations. The ongoing communications and transportation revolutions let ideas circulate among these places easily and constantly.
Producers: Guadalajara
These regions use established innovations and creativity–often imported from other places–to produce goods and services. Increasingly, they are becoming innovators in their own right.
Global Slums: Bogotá
The large, densely populated centers of the developing world are rife with poverty, social and political unrest, and little meaningful economic activity.
Big Valleys: Greenland
The rest of the world is made up of the rural areas and far-flung places that have meager populations and economies.