Shannon Maher

GOOGLE WITH A BRITISH ACCENT

“Google has engineering sites all over the world, many working in mobile–in Asia, North America, two sites in Europe. That requires coordination, but they all need to be separate, too, so they can be effective. I’m responsible for making sure that happens.

When we were first looking to open offices, one of the criteria was picking somewhere that other employees would want to go, such as London, so you’d have a bulk of Googlers coming in and helping to create the culture. We wanted the same spirit as Google headquarters to foster innovation, but each office needs its own personality.”

CREATING A PRODUCT IS LIKE PEELING AN ONION

“The culture has been literally built for innovation and for engineers. We’re not told by some consultant who studies the market for six months and then says, ‘Here’s what the market wants.’ We get an idea, launch quickly, and learn from the market. That’s the equivalent of unwrapping an onion skin. You don’t get real insight until you listen to the market and peel back the first layer, then another and another.”

HANDS-ON EXECS