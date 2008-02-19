Andy Rubin

[Background: Entrepreneur-in-residence at Redpoint Ventures; co-founder, president and CEO of Danger Inc., where he helped develop the Sidekick; helped create WebTV and the Motorola Envoy, one of the first wireless PDAs; also worked at Apple and Carl Zeiss A.G.]

ADJUSTING TO LIFE AT GOOGLE

One of the things that surprised me was the heated toilet seats. That’s a very big surprise when you first sit down. Or I could make a joke about how I ate all the food and gained 15 pounds after joining Google. Actually, it was more than that. I’m still working on it.

But seriously, when the company I cofounded was acquired by Google, I expected a process for everything, and that just isn’t the case. What’s the travel policy? Just don’t overspend. Use your best judgment. Commonsense stuff. There are not a lot of rules and regulations.

IN GOOGLERS THEY TRUST

I’m working on a longer, large-scale project that requires infrastructure to produce an innovative product. Quality assurance, documentation, marketing, user experience – they’re not in silos. The teams work together to produce the product. It’s an amazing process, like a self-contained small company. There’s a lot of autonomy. Google makes sure it hires the best talent and once they’re in the same room they trust them to make the right decisions.

BOTTOM-UP INNOVATION