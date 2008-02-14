The Buffet Put

Señor, señor, can you tell me where we’re headin’? Lincoln County Road or Armageddon? Seems like I been down this way before. Is there any truth in that, señor?

Bob Dylan — Señor (Tales Of Yankee Power)

OK, so I am a huge fan of Bob Dylan’s music. As a wise man once

told me, sometimes our vices, can in fact be a virtue. If Bob Dylan’s

music is all I have going against me, then I think I’m doing pretty well….

Anyone with a red cent in this market is desperate to know where

we’re heading. Up, down, sideways? Regardless, we have indeed been

down this road before, and so has Warren Buffet. If Mr. Buffet’s

plans are not foiled by mass stupidity and avarice, he is about to

pull off a coup that should make every investor take a long hard look

at themselves. While bond insurers MBIA, AMBAC, and FGIC are headed

towards Armageddon, Warren Buffet is talking a leisurely walk

down Lincoln County Road. Making sure to enjoy his cherry Cokes, and

Sees candy.

Buffet’s extension of 800 billion dollars of capital to

troubled bond insurers, MBIA, AMBAC, and FGIC is nothing short of

pure genius. Why? Because he is offering to get in on action where

there is enormous market stability, (muni bonds) and offers him the

prospect of putting huge amounts of cash onto his books. This is

classic Buffet investing. Find an undervalued asset, make an offer

that provides the stability of the Berkshire name, and Bond rating,

and pile up mountains of cash to invest in other ares. Notice

that Buffet’s offer was stayed away from anything that was related to

CDOs. This is a brilliant move as the Municipal Bond market has an

unparalleled record for defaults; in a good way. The long term

traditional default rate for municipal bonds is .02 percent. (That

number may have edged a bit higher, but it’s still very low.)

Governments do not want to default on their debt. Not only is it

considered bad form, but it is generally accepted as being worse than

losing the Super Bowl to Eli Manning. (See the 18-1 Patriots).

So what happens if these companies turn Buffet down? There is

already talk of government intervention. (See article here.)

Will munis begin to shy away from insuring their bonds? Or could

there be an exodus to Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Assurance Corp.?

Either way the Muni market is beginning to take on a new shine.

Buffet’s move sent the Markets on an upward motion, so it raises

another interesting question; how powerful is the Buffet put? Does

The Oracle of Omaha have more sway over the markets than Mr.

Bernanke, Team Fed, and the Central Bankers? Could there possibly be

any truth in that,Señor?