BG and I do not celebrate Valentine’s Day. She is vehemently opposed to what she describes as “fake holidays forcing people to buy stupid crap” (gosh, I love that woman). I prefer to say that every day is Valentine’s Day for us and then I giggle.

Last night I was reading Chip and Dan Heath’s great book, Made to Stick.

One of their tenants of “stickiness” is the unexpected. But sometimes

when ads use unexpectedness or surprise it comes off as “WTF”? They

say, “The easiest way to avoid gimmicky surprise and ensure that your

unexpected ideas produce insights is to make sure you target an aspect

of your audience’s guessing machine that relates to your core message.”

I have seen two Valentine’s Day ads that I think work well with this concept. (Chip and Dan: feel free to correct me!)

Click here to continue reading 2 Unexpected Valentine’s Day Ads!