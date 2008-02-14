2 Unexpected Valentine’s Day Ads

BG and I do not celebrate Valentine’s Day. She is vehemently opposed
to what she describes as “fake holidays forcing people to buy stupid
crap” (gosh, I love that woman). I prefer to say that every day is
Valentine’s Day for us and then I giggle.
Last night I was reading Chip and Dan Heath’s great book, Made to Stick.
One of their tenants of “stickiness” is the unexpected. But sometimes
when ads use unexpectedness or surprise it comes off as “WTF”? They
say, “The easiest way to avoid gimmicky surprise and ensure that your
unexpected ideas produce insights is to make sure you target an aspect
of your audience’s guessing machine that relates to your core message.”
I have seen two Valentine’s Day ads that I think work well with this concept. (Chip and Dan: feel free to correct me!)
