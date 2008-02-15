Facebook: Co-creation Innovator or King of the Save?

Interesting article in Wednesday’s New York Times

about Facebook making it easier to leave its service entirely.

Facebook’s meteoric rise has been marked by a handful of high-profile

speed bumps, where its users revolted in response to some new feature

perceived to be intrusive, or in this case, the privacy-related snafu

that stemmed from making it nigh impossible to remove all of your

digital detritus from the social network. As my colleague Scoble pointed out

a couple of weeks ago, CEO Mark Zuckerberg knew it was a mistake and

was working on it. He also admitted that he needs to communicate with

the community more and not just in response to a mistake.