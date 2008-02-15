advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Facebook: Co-creation Innovator or King of the Save?

By David Lidsky1 minute Read

Interesting article in Wednesday’s New York Times
about Facebook making it easier to leave its service entirely.
Facebook’s meteoric rise has been marked by a handful of high-profile
speed bumps, where its users revolted in response to some new feature
perceived to be intrusive, or in this case, the privacy-related snafu
that stemmed from making it nigh impossible to remove all of your
digital detritus from the social network. As my colleague Scoble pointed out
a couple of weeks ago, CEO Mark Zuckerberg knew it was a mistake and
was working on it. He also admitted that he needs to communicate with
the community more and not just in response to a mistake. 

So is Facebook a good example of a company that creates the features
its customers want? Or is it better at fixing features that its
customers don’t want? Is that good enough when it comes to
co-creation?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life