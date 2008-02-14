Welcome to the Liquid Brand Summit ’08!

Hi, I’m David Lidsky, senior editor at Fast Company magazine. I’m excited to be participating in this year’s Liquid Brand Summit. Over the next 10 days before the event itself, I’ll be blogging here about news items that seem relevant to some of the issues we’ll be discussing on the 26th. I also look forward to posting some previews of some of the sessions through some conversations I’ll have with session leaders in advance of the summit.
I hope you’ll participate here as well, taking advantage of FastCompany.com’s new social tools. I look forward to engaging with you online, as well as meeting you in Palo Alto on the 26th.
David