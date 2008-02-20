Social Responsibility: Charity Hijacked

After years helping businesses become more profitable, I’ve found myself waist deep in helping businesses get onboard the social responsibility bandwagon. Too often, I find when I meet with them they confuse charitable giving for social responsibility.

There is a unique and quintessential distinction between charitable giving and action for justice, creating a social responsible business. Charity is important and necessary in an unjust world. Acts of mercy through charity provide a respite to an injustice. Acts of justice, work to create sustainable social responsibility, by seeking to get to the root of an injustice with a resolution that is equitable (not equal) for all to fix the injustice so there is no need for mercy/charity. We are a long way from a world without a need for charity. Both are necessary – knowing the difference can give you a leg up on becoming as socially responsible as possible as well as savvy with your charitable giving.

Here’s an example. Consider Fair Trade Sports, a sporting equipment manufacturing company who has chosen a social enterprise model as their operating model. A social enterprise operating model requires the core values and practices of the company to reflect a triple bottom line:

Bottom Line 1) A Social Responsible Mission – FTS has chosen to be a Fair Trade, Eco-certified company that donates all profits after taxes to children’s charities

Bottom Line 2) A Commitment to Socially Responsible Care for Employees, Suppliers, Vendors, Consumers, and the Environment – as a Fair Trade and Eco-certified company FTS is caring justly for all

Bottom Line 3) An Operating Model that Makes Money to Support bottom line one and two – no matter how you slice it FTS is a business and they must make money to keep their doors open and their lights on so they can sell product to support themselves, their supply chain, and their commitment to children’s charities