Office Furniture Porn

The new edition of Design Within Reach‘s Workspace catalog arrived in the mail yesterday. And I felt like I was receiving a porn magazine. The catalog is as well designed as anything they sell, and I’m slightly ashamed of our Allsteel Inc. cube farm — we couldn’t have gone with Herman Miller, even?
Oh, that Liege desk. Meow, Quovis work table. Purr, Eames storage unit. But the real kicker for me is the veritable centerfold of office chairs on pp. 22-23. Eames, Mirra, Aeron, Liberty, Chadwick… I think I need a cold shower.