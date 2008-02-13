How Businesses Embrace Social Responsibility

In his blog entry “ From One Startup to Another ” Matt Wiseley discusses how his company embraced social responsibility by making regular contributions to microlender Kiva.org. FastCompany.com’s parent company, Mansueto Ventures recently contributed to Kiva — read about that at our sister site Inc.com .

What I wonder about is whether or not this is the right way for a business to embrace social responsibility. While making regular donations to businesses with social practices is a great place to start, I think maybe starting socially responsible projects at your company provides greater change. Obviously what those projects should be depends on the company. Fast Company magazine and FastCompany.com does what it can by spotlighting businesses that act socially responsible, such as those in the Social Capitalists Awards we publish annually.

How does your company embrace social responsibility? What do you think are the best ways for companies to be socially responsible?