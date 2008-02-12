The Leading Edge – Obama vs. Clinton

There is a saying that you’ve got to get where people are coming from before they will allow you to take them where you’d like them to go.

Part of communicating that you get where someone is coming from is having them feel that you have heard, listened to and fully considered what they have said before you respond.

If beauty is in the eye of the beholder, feeling heard and understood is in the satisfaction (vs. frustration) of the beheld.

From my observations, Obama gives the impression of listening and then considering what he hears for just a barely noticeable moment. On the other hand, Clinton gives the impression that she has listened, but that it really hasn’t registered before she responds.

I would be interested in the perception of other members of the Fast Company community.