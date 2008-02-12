Lesson One: Show Up

Last week, I got a phone call from the assistant for someone I didn’t know. Apparently, he’s a member of an organization I’m active in — and he was calling area members in order to meet them and gauge whether there were any connections or synergies.

This person also appears to sell insurance, so I was somewhat skeptical, thinking that this was an easy way to check out potential sales leads. Regardless, I agreed to meet him for coffee yesterday afternoon.

He agreed to come to the neighborhood in which I work, and we arranged that he call from downstairs once he arrived. Then I’d go down and we’d repair to a local coffee shop. 30 minutes, 60 minutes, it’s always worth meeting someone new.

Thing is, he never showed. The time we arranged came and went with no phone call. I called him, and the phone rang and rang. 30 minutes, 60 minutes, appointment long gone.

What was the point of that? Why have your assistant make an appointment you don’t keep? Why not cancel or call ahead to say you’re running late or need to reschedule? I kind of expect a call this week to do so, but I’m a little disappointed.

If you’re going to cold call, show up. That’s the whole point of the call.