Q&A: John Elkington

For-profit businesses are paying more and more attention to their social impact, sustainability questions, corporate responsibility, stakeholder rights, and the like. In other words, they’re behaving more like non-profits always have. To what extent are historical distinctions between the sectors blurring?

I see it rather like an ecosystem. When you see a territory that is unoccupied, you get pioneer species coming in. That’s what non-profits did early on, moving into market failures where for-profits simply couldn’t afford to venture.

Then you get the succession, where new species succeed the pioneers. We certainly don’t underestimate the scale of challenges we face. We don’t think we’re going to see an acceleration of an invasion by for-profits of the spaces that non-profits have historically been in. Many of those areas where there are market failures, there are broader structural issues in the way.

We often tend to overestimate how fast fundamental innovations happen. They take a long time to gestate. I think we’re 40 or 50 years into process that will take 70 years to happen. So 20 years from now, we’ll see an inflection point. Eventually, we’ll see an acceleration of for-profit and hybrid outfits–and also a higher rate of failure. Out of that phase of experimentation, there will be a mulching effect; the early models will lay down the conditions for what will come next and succeed.

But a lot of that experimentation is actually happening now, isn’t it?

It is. We are in period that [economist] Joseph Schumpeter would have referred to as creative destruction. The mainstream is going to shift profoundly in the next several decades. Most entrepreneurs will fail, and fail repeatedly–but they’ll eventually create change.