Q&A: Bill Drayton

You’ve been talking for a long time about the meeting of the for-profit and non-profit worlds. Recently, it seems like there’s been more and more evidence of that actually happening.

The basic outline of what’s happening today is absolutely what I predicted. The operating reality for organizations is moving very quickly, and financial and regulatory structures are moving to reflect that.

But there are still many things that non-profits don’t have the resources to do — and that aren’t lucrative enough for for-profits to take on. How do we bridge that divide?

Competition is a very important force. The more a citizen sector becomes competitive the better — and the existing situation, which depends mostly on funding from governments and foundations, is not going to cut it. Investing in a new opportunity generally requires being willing to lose money up front — but for a citizen group, losing money for, say, four to six months is a very big deal. They have to get bridge financing — but it would take two or three years to get that from government or foundations, and by then the opportunity would be gone. If I’m a non-profit, my for-profit competitor has this huge advantage: it’s making money, a lot of it, and providing something for customers that I can’t.

Just take the problem of irrigation. We’re putting together joint ventures between a commercial piping company in Mexico, on one hand, and citizen groups who have much lower cost structures and want to serve poor farmers. All of sudden, you can drive down by tenfold or more the size of land that can be served profitably. It’s a very good investment — but when you’re talking about a million small farmers and $5000 a hectare to irrigate, it’s still a gigantic sum of money. We’re looking at many millions of loans that will need to be made every year.

So, how do we solve that problem?