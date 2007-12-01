Fast Talk: New Vision

“My husband is a farmer in the heavily drought affected region of Mahbubnagar, Andhra Pradesh. His paddy and castor farming has yielded little income over the last few years. Moreover, we had taken a bank loan of Rupees 30,000 ($750) in the hope of reviving our farming, and that has come to naught. I started working under severe pressure of sustaining the family and repaying the loan.

Initially, I started stitching clothes for neighbors and other people in the village. When Hindustan Level (Unilever plc) started their rural marketing campaign a few years ago, I joined them as a sales person running promotional campaigns in villages in our region. Eventually, I quit that job to concentrate on my tailoring business. I was earning Rupees 3000 ($75) per month stitching clothes.

When Scojo was looking for Visual Entrepreneurs in our region, they contacted Hindustan Lever, who suggested my name. The training manager contacted me. I got interested in the opportunity and took it up.

After joining Scojo, our financial situation has improved considerably. I earn Rupees 5000-7000 ($125-$175) every month selling eye glasses. I have continued to stitch part-time which gives us an extra Rupees 2000 ($50) per month.

I wake up every morning at 4 am. I prepare food for the family, wake up the children, and prepare them for school. I leave the house at 6 a.m. because I want to meet the villagers before they leave for work. We have a dress code for women workers. We wear sky blue colored aprons when we are on field visits. It attracts a lot of attention.

I find this job very satisfying. I help people who have problems with their vision. Most often, they do not even know that they have a problem and continue to live in pain. When I explain my mission, I find people warming up to me. Most are very welcoming and thankful to me. By a small gesture, I am able to alleviate their pain. I am able to refer many of them to good eye hospitals. I think this work earns me a lot of respect.

My husband now supports my work whole-heartedly. He has bought a motorcycle and whenever possible he drives me to the villages. When he is on the field, I take the bus to work.