Netflix Chooses Blu-Ray

Internet video service Netflix announced that it is supporting Blu-ray, since “the industry has stated its clear preference for Blu-ray” — according to the press release. The company will no longer purchase HD-DVDs and expect to phase out the entire stock of such discs by the end of the year.

It does seem like ever since CES and Time Warner’s defection that HD-DVD is all but dead. Blu-ray has taken a significant lead in the format war — primarily because of studio support and the large installation base created by Sony’s PlayStation 3 console.

This is one more nail in the coffin. Now if only the HD DVD Promotion Group admits it is ready to be buried.