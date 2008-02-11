What is RSS and how does it affect thought syndication marketing?

People have information to share. Wonderful and

insightful knowledge about business and changing industries. You are experts. They are smart, alert, and

creative when dealing with change. With RSS they can share that

knowledge with the world 24/7. RSS allows them to become the information

source and the authority of your profession, virtually distributing it

to the desktop of the very people they want to reach.

How many professionals know why it has become so popular? In the past year “RSS Feed” has become a very popular buzz word in

Internet marketing. Questions like “What is RSS?” and “Why do I need

RSS?” are commonly heard at industry conferences and coffee shops

around the world. What is RSS? Really – Simple – Syndication. RSS may be defined as being simple, yet the concept and application

of RSS is anything but simple. An RSS feed at the most basic concept

level collects content on the Web and categorizes it into a simple

structure so that another person can easily download the content and be

notified of when it is updated. The technology can be used for many purposes:

– Product information

– Opinion and observation articles

– Business and professional tips

– Travel logs

– Press releases

– Personal and professional journals As a business owner, RSS gives you many advantages in distributing

your information online and promoting it to the right demographic. Easier Distribution: RSS doesn’t have the many

pitfalls of mail or e-mail marketing. There are no permission lists or

databases to maintain. Everyone subscribes by choice and has complete

control over the distribution of your information to them. Control of Information: RSS supports the ability of

teaser paragraphs and introductory information. You don’t need to send

out everything through RSS- which allows you to include links to other

information, lead generation forms, and industry partner information

that is hard to squeeze into one communication. “Pull” or demand marketing, rather than PUSH:

Subscribers are in complete control. They don’t endlessly worry at six

o’clock that they are going to get a telemarketing call interrupting

personal time. If they choose- they can get more information or simply

cancel the subscription. Giving control of this process increases the

quality of distribution channel and strengthens the relationship. Link-building, traffic, and promotion: everyone

wants more traffic and eyes viewing their site information. By

including links within articles going out on RSS feeds, a percentage of

readers will be pulled back to the main site and source of the

information. This means that one newsletter distributed via RSS could

result in a reader flipping through ten pages of your site: which means

more education, better branding, and a possibility of having a new

client.

Up-to-date content: One of the main reasons that

RSS (which is supported by blogs, community sites, and other social

media) has gained popularity is that users have learned that 95% of the

content is recent information. Rather than read about last weeks news,

RSS subscribers are reading today’s news. If you compared it- it is

just like have the nightly news on your desktop, laptop, or mobile

phone 24 / 7 on demand. Search Engine Marketing with RSS Before you run out and get a RSS feed setup on your site, understand

a critical item in having one. The words you choose for your RSS feed

name, description, and source files are very important. If you are a real estate broker, you probably know that having a

domain for your site such as “newyorkrealestate.com” will drive traffic

to a New York real estate office. The same is true of RSS feeds. When naming the file structure of your RSS feed-don’t choose

something like “tomsdailynewsartcles,” but choose a detailed three to

four keyword phrase for your feed. It will help you rank for those key

phrases. If you have several areas of content, more strategic uses of

search marketing are possible by using multiple RSS feeds for your

search marketing goals. Getting People to Subscribe to a Feed

Feeds should be prominently displayed on your site with a call to

action to subscribe. Users can use many different methods to read your

feed, including built-in services in an Internet browser, e-mail

application, or mobile phone. As your audience subscribes to the

various RSS feeds on your site, those subscribers help add to the

overall recognition and strength of how your site produces natural,

organic traffic through multiple sources. An important call to action

on any site, newsletter, or feed is to encourage current readers to

share the information and articles with like-minded friends and

associates. Closing questions: How do you see RSS affecting your industry?

What percentage ofyour peers know anything about RSS?