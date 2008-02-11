Yahoo and Microsoft

Anyone who has ever purchased a car knows that you always reject the first offer. There is almost a sense of disgust that the offer was even put on the table. But the bottom line is that both parties know the outcome that they desire. This is the sort of camel trading that is now playing out in Microsoft’s bid for Yahoo. The problem for Yahoo, is, they don’t know what they want.

I am not a connoisseur of the search

industry. But from everything I’ve read, and or heard about Yahoo,

this is a company in disarray. (See this article

to get a sense about the company’s current state.) If Yahoo could

isolate the areas of its business were they are great, and tops in

the industry, shutter new projects, reduce cost, and focus on their

customer’s needs, they could delay Microsoft’s bid long enough to

achieve their desired outcome. But they must articulate what it is

they want. (Has anyone heard a focused plan and strategy from any one

of their executive management?)

As of February 11th 20008,

it seems the only thing Yahoo is concerned about, is remaining an

independent company that stays out of the clutches of Microsoft. The

question remains, is this enough of a viable long term business strategy?