Social Media Profiles and Brand Reputation

Whether the brand in question is an individual or business one,

establishing proper profiles on social media sites can increase search

recognition, bolster traffic on specific phrases, and control how

visitors perceive your information and presence.

While some companies focus on “the top”, this is a fundamental

problem in online marketing and brand promotion. Top results in search

technology and branding are created by establishing a presence in many

different places.

In basic terms: if you want to be on top of the pyramid – you also have to be on the bottom.

For the purposes of this article, we will focus on a case study of how my own name shows up in search results: “Barry Hurd”

You can do a quick search on Google and Yahoo for my name, unlike

many professionals you will see that my information is on dozens of

different social media sites that allow profiles. I actually maintain a

large list of hundreds of accounts that focus on different business

priorities and target audiences.

In the case of my own name, many of my profiles are fairly generic

so that they can be used for generic projects. However many of them are

seeded with appropriate keywords and links to other sites, articles, or

items of professional interest for me.

Creating effective Social Media Profiles

Step One: Use strategy. Before you start creating profiles

and running amok through dozens of social media sites, sit down and

detail why you are creating these profiles. Securing a personal brand

name, achieving higher search engine results, and exposing your company

message to the community are all good goals. Each and every user of

social media is going to have different personal and professional goals.

How do you want to present yourself?

What sets you apart from your competitors?

Will you be active in the community?

Step Two: Identify the information you want communicate. To

save a lot of time and effort, collect the information you want to

share with the world. If this is a professional application to enhance

your career status, have an updated resume on hand and highlight the

information you want to use. Consistent and clear information

through-out a social media project is essential.

What name do you want to use? This is important- as your

name will be a primary way people find this information through

searching.

found under? In any profile system that allows titles, descriptions,

and other information- your priority keywords should be used.

visual picture is going to represent you? Almost every profile allows

an image, have a company logo and profile image handy.

Step Three: Where will I be and who will I be with? Social

Media has the word “social in it for a reason. Utilizing your existing

network is the quickest way to get a boost to the results that your

profiles can have online. Below is a brief sample of sites that some of

my information appears on. There are hundreds, if not thousands of

sites that information could appear on.

www.linkedin.com

– Linkedin is the largest online professional profile service there is.

I am active under several profiles in the questions and answers

section, and I also use it to create niche networks of professionals

for specific business projects.

biznik.com – Biznik is a good

example of a niche marketplace of small business owners. The profiles

rank very well under search engine results and there are interesting

small business conversations happening in the local area.

socialmediasystems.com/blog

– my own company blog, where members of my staff write about various

online trends and tactics. Having a presence on my company blog allows

me to connect my company brand with my personal brand, which is

essential as a consultant and spokesperson for the company.

www.jobster.com

– Jobster is the largest profile based job site. In addition to

allowing me to keep track of professionals I know in different

companies, the profiles also rank very well in the search engine

results.

www.barryhurd.com

– my personal blog site with my proper name as the domain. Owning your

own name is well worth $10 a year. Roughly 20% of search users type

searches directly into a web browser address bar – which means they go

to a domain first (if that domain actually exists.)

Step Four: Invite people to participate. While there are

branding and minor search engine benefits of social media, the true

benefits come from actively participating in the medium by invited

associates and other like-minded professionals to connect.

Jump start your social media profiles by writing a quick

e-mail to your top 25 contacts and inviting them to see your

information.

Choose one new social media site each month and create another profile.

Step Five- Taking it to the next level. Here is a list of

sites that can keep most professionals growing into the social media

marketplace. Spend an hour each month looking at a new community and

detailing if it is a good place for you to spend some effort finding

new (or old) connections.

ASSOCIATEDCONTENT.COM * DIGG.COM * ZOODANGO.COM * MYBLOGLOG.COM * REDDIT.COM * ONLYWIRE.COM * PLAXO.COM * ZOOMINFO.COM * SQUIDDOO.COM * CLAIMID.COM * Del.icio.us * YELP.COM * RYZE.COM * MYSPACE.COM * ZIGGS.COM * MEETUP.COM * NETSCAPE.COM * TECHNORATI.COM * WWW.ZIKI.COM * UPCOMING.ORG * RATEPOINT.COM * HOOVERSCONNECT.VISIBLEPATH.COM