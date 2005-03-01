The 2005 Fast 50

Fast is a state of mind.
If you’re fast, you don’t accept the status quo. You plan for your moment to shine and when it comes — pow! — run for daylight and don’t look back. Being fast is taking on an impossible task and bit by bit making it work. It’s imagining a better world (or even one that smells like chocolate). Here are the winners of Fast Company’s fourth annual global readers’ challenge — every one of them an innovator, dreamer, and doer. Just what did you accomplish in 2004?
Peak Performers
Smartly executed great ideas made 2004 a very good year
|Good Boy!
President The Iams Co., a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble
|Putting Towns on the Map
President and CEO, The Buxton Co.
|Just Don’t Call Them Time Shares
CEO, Exclusive Resorts LLC
|A School for Us
Cofounder and codirector, The Big Picture Co.
|Calling the Tune
Founder and CEO, Sonicbids Corp.
|A Brand to Go, With Everything on It
Executive vice president of branding, Quiznos Sub
|Tasty Trader
CEO and cofounder, Scharffen Berger Chocolate Maker
|The Shoe Fits
Founder and chairman, Zappos.com Inc.
|Homeland Amenity
Founding principal, Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates Inc.
|Future Shock
Founder, Z+Partners
New Ideas
Making their mark with products and services we hadn’t imagined
|Coming to a Boil
Cofounder and president, Jetboil Inc.
|Reach Out and Touch Everyone
Vice president and general manager, Cisco Systems Inc.
|Supercharging the Digital Shoebox
Stewart Butterfield, 31 Caterina Fake, 34
President and VP marketing and community, Ludicorp Research & Development Ltd.
|Memo to Bugs: Bring It On
President, Buzz Off Insect Shield LLC
|Going to the Mattresses
Vice president of innovation, Simmons Bedding Co.
|Designing Better Research
Owner and COO, William Fox Munroe Inc.
|Dell-izing Printers
VP and GM, Dell Imaging and Printing, Dell Inc.
|Military Intelligence
Founder and CEO, MAYA Viz LLC
|Soccer Dad Gets Mad
CEO and founder, Full90 Sports Inc.
|Nexis for the Rest of Us
Founder, Chairman, and CEO, HighBeam Research Inc.
Breakthroughs
Big moments, immediate results
|Cool by Design
President and designer, Blu Dot Design & Manufacturing Inc.
|Dollars From Detritus
Founder and CEO, RetroBox
|On Best Behavior
CEO and founder, Tacoda Systems Inc.
|Credit Card Top Cop
Senior vice president of security and risk services, MasterCard International
|Internet Video Star
Senior vice president, Unicast Communications Corp.
|Paging Captain Kirk
Founder and CTO, Vocera Communications
|The New Joe College
Cofounder and CEO, College Prowler
|The Firestarter
Fire chief, SimpleFire LLC
|The Power of O
President and CEO, Vigilante
|True Person-to-Person Calling
Cofounder and CEO, Skype Technologies S.A.
Milestones
They’re not there yet, but their ideas are thrilling
|Power on Demand
CEO and President, Azul Systems Inc.
|The Brand Matchmaker
CEO, Community-centric Marketing
|World Explorer
Chairman and CEO, Biotechonomy LLC
|Fast Cars, Fast Company
Cofounder and president, Hydrogen Car Co.
|Really Keeps Going and Going . . .
CEO, president, and chairman, Valence Technology Inc.
|Big Ideas Come in Small Packages
Manager of nanoscale studies, IBM
|You Smell Delicious
Perfumer, Givaudan Fragrances
|From Lab to Fab
Cofounder and CEO, Nantero Inc.
|Tilting at Windmills
General manager of wind technology, GE Energy
Reinventions
Charting a new course for their businesses and industries through innovation
|Documenting Magic
CEO and president, Adobe Systems Inc.
|In the Bag
CEO, Timbuk2
|A More Popular Banco
President, Banco Popular North America
|Changing the Debate
Superintendent, Lyons Elementary School District 103
|From Pawn to King
Chairman, Ztradingindustries
|More Than a Symbolic Change
President and CEO, Symbol Technologies Inc.
|Reloading the Silver Bullet
President and CEO, Airstream Inc.
|Ready for a Close-up
Chief strategy and technology officer, Hewlett-Packard
|The Sounds of Service
President and CEO, Tweeter Home Entertainment Group
|Media Maven
CEO, Carat Americas
|Retailing 101
Director of learning & development, Old Navy