Thanks and keep it coming…

Now that the site is out of beta, we’ve converted this group as a place for site advisors and testers. We hope you’ll continue to participate. We have been reviewing your suggestions and acting on many of them. If you haven’t seen your fix make it to the site yet, it may be because our developers haven’t yet gotten to it. They’ve literally worked all through the night several days in a row. We’ll be rolling out new waves of changes every 48 hours or so. Many thanks, Ed Sussman, FastCompany.com