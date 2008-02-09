advertisement
Hello World

By Randulo Zeeek1 minute Read

There has to be the definitive beginning to all things, that’s why we don’t understand the universe, since… what came before? And if there are several, how can it be uni, wouldn’t it be multi? This format looks very promising to me. But what do I know? Besides the fact that my first Internet experience dates back to 1987, probably very little.  

