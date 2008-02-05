Coca-Cola Acquires a Stake in Honest Tea

Coca-Cola announced today that it is buying 40% of Honest Tea, the nation’s largest selling brand of organic bottled tea. Coke’s decision to become a majority player in the organic tea brand is in line with earlier decisions to cast its net outside the traditional soda industry with brands like Minute Maid (bought over forty years ago now), Powerade, Nestea, Dasani and most recently vitamin water producer Glaceau.

Coke’s decision to invest in Honest Tea, although unforeseen is unsurprising, given the company’s strong growth rate and increasing popularity in recent years on the one hand, and a rising demand for beverages outside the traditional soft drinks/soda industry on the other.

“In terms of sales trends, you can see there’s a large uptake in health food and beverages. In 2006 for instance, the soda, water, sports and energy drinks sector earned about 35 billion,” says Daniel Fabricant, Vice President of Scientific and Regulatory affairs at the Natural Products Association.

In fact, this is a great time to be in natural foods in general — the industry is experiencing exponential growth, having gone from $2 billion in sales in 1990 to about $55 billion at the end of last year. The explosive growth, fueled by more educated, health conscious consumers and a bigger distribution opportunity, is dragging companies like Honest Tea along with it.

Honest Tea’s own acceptance of Coke’s investment comes from a desire to reach a broader audience, according to CEO Goldman — to go from being simply “important” to acting as a “agent of change” by leading “a national shift toward healthier diets.”

“Despite our 66 percent annual compound growth rate (70 percent in 2007), we still aren’t reaching all the people we want to reach. We want to see Honest be an agent of change, not just through the example it sets but through its own actions as well,” he says.