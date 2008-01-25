advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Sports Business: The Future of Tickets

An article in today’s Arizona Republic refreshed my memory about a cool start-up I heard about last year that hosts an online exchange of futures-like contracts for major sporting events. The site, yoonew.com, allows sports fans to purchase a contract associated with a specific team that translates into a ticket to a championship such as the Super Bowl or Final Four if that team reaches the game.

By Jason Del Rey1 minute Read

An article in today’s Arizona Republic refreshed my memory about a cool start-up I heard about last year that hosts an online exchange of futures-like contracts for major sporting events.

advertisement
advertisement

The site, yoonew.com, allows sports fans to purchase a contract associated with a specific team that translates into a ticket to a championship such as the Super Bowl or Final Four if that team reaches the game.

Right now, for example, die-hard Miami Dolphins fans who believe their team will rebound from a disastrous 1-15 season to reach next year’s Super Bowl can purchase a contract for a ticket to next year’s big game for as little as $34. If the Dolphins do shock the world and reach the championship game, that fan who paid $34 for a contract will get a ticket to the game for that price. Nothing less, nothing more. If the Dolphins go 5-11, though, and don’t reach Super Bowl XLIII (I’ll go out on a limb and say this is likely), the fan loses the money.

The company then uses the funds from the losing investors to go out and purchase tickets from third-party resellers to provide to the winning investors. The company says it has never failed to deliver a ticket to a winning investor.

The incentive for risk-taking fans is clear. Tickets to the Super Bowl sold at face-value are incredibly hard to come by, and even if you find one, you are likely going to have to dish out at least $500. On the other hand, midway through the NFL season, contracts on yoonew.com for the Giants reaching the Super Bowl were trading for less than $100. Fans who were smart (or lucky) enough to purchase contracts then find themselves in a win-win situation — watch your team at a fraction of the face-value price or resell your tickets for thousands of dollars and take in a giant profit.

The future seems bright for yoonew. As long as they always come through with the tickets.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life