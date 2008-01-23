Innovation Wednesday: Filming Dirty Jobs, A Behind the Scenes Look

That’s the takeaway from my visit to the “set” of Dirty Jobs, the runaway hit series from the Discovery Channel. Mike Rowe, the star and rogue philosopher behind the show, is profiled in this month’s cover story. But I would be remiss, and he would be disappointed, if I didn’t spend a bit of time talking about how it all comes together. Because it’s dirty work indeed.

Filming the show is inherently challenging. The crew have to show up to an unfamiliar work site and try to capture what someone does – and what they teach Mike to do – on film, without missing anything or getting sucked into some sort of machine. Or worse. Dan Eggiman, who toggles between production assistant and occasional camera operator, describes his first time with the crew, filming “Cave Biologist,” last fall. To get the story, they had to crawl through miles of treacherous caves in Kentucky hunting for new species. “It was physically tight, and a two-day shoot. We basically crouched in muddy caves carrying 100 pounds of equipment that couldn’t get wet.” One wrong step, and you’d slide into what appeared to be a hellish abyss. But Dan, a recent college grad who has had only one previous job, couldn’t be happier with his new gig. “This is the greatest job in television,” he grins. (And not just because his first one was a reality dating thing called “Girl Meets Cowboy.”)

Besides the untimely death of crew members – or the destruction of expensive HD cameras – other problems can occur. Many elements of dirty jobs are things that only happen once – once a tree is down, it’s down, for example, – so getting the shot right the first time is important. No easy task, since every job, location and cast of characters are utterly different. Think of it as improv theater with heavy machinery. “It took a long time to find this crew. And I waited a long time to find Barsky,” says Rowe. “He’s a process person. He gets the mission. He may even care about it more than I do.” Barsky doesn’t have a lot to work with. “There are no location scouts, no advance people, and no scripts,” he says. The hosts have to get comfortable with doing their jobs with Mike and the cameras around. And the crew have to aware of their potential impact while on location. “One example: We’re in a salt mine. There are explosives around. We have people and equipment to protect. Not to mention, this is someone’s actual job.” Barsky pauses. “The people we visit have to feel comfortable with us because there is so much at stake for everyone.”

But things do happen that even Barsky doesn’t see coming. He describes with obvious annoyance being interrupted on a job site in Louisiana (spraying insulation, the kind of thing that’s hard to orchestrate a do-over) by a local reporter who toddled into the shot on high heels and with higher hair, to get the scoop on what was happening. “Did the owner call her to get local publicity? I don’t know,” Barsky said. “But I tossed her off pretty fast.” It may be someone else’s actual job, but it’s Barsky’s set. (The crew members are freelancers, so they occasionally rotate out when when they get other gigs. Barsky, however, is always there.)

Doug Glover (fans may remember seeing Doug throw up on the abalone farming episode) is the lead camera. “He gets the wide shots and sets the scene,” explains Barsky. Doug also is the butt of numerous jokes regarding his artistic vision – the former indie film cinematographer is frequently teased about the amount of time he spends setting up a shot. “ARE YOU WORKING ON YOUR REEL AGAIN?” is a frequent Barsky taunt. But at the end of the day, Doug helps sets an important documentary tone for the crew. “It’s not a real visual show, we’re not trying to be the best looking show in the world,” he explains. “We’re trying to serve the content. So we really focus on the process, and mainly try to give Mike as much freedom as possible – he’s at his best when he gets to do whatever he wants to do.” Something is working: The show was nominated for an Emmy in 2007 for “Outstanding Cinematography For Reality Programming.” (In addition to directing, Barsky also operates a camera, filming the host.)