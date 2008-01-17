advertisement
Revision3 Continues Social Strategy with Digg Reel

By Kevin Ohannessian1 minute Read

Say what you will about the wisdom of the crowd, it sure makes for a great site. I find myself visiting Digg.com twice a day, where I’m led toward interesting corners of the Web. Because of Digg I read more science news and political news. Similarly with the site’s videos, I find Internet sensations, potential memes, and even fun time-wasters.

Today, Revision3 launched a new show, Digg Reel, that makes finding video on the Web much easier. Hosted by Jessica Corbin, cohost of the company’s Tekzilla show, Digg Reel features a rundown of the site’s top weekly videos. As Jim Louderback, Revision3’s CEO, describes it, “It’s great for a top level filter of all the videos that are out there.” After watching the pilot, I must say I enjoyed Jessica’s banter, the way choice comments are lifted out of the usual Internet mire, and the fact that I can see a clip of the best fifteen seconds without having to watch the entire movie.

Digg Reel also supports the social aspects of Digg by fusing a collaboration between Web surfers and a particular site, and leveraging it into a conversation between you and the host. The viewer is drawn into a faux-intimacy with Jessica, aided by her geek-next-door likeability. It’s a lot like Diggnation and the dude-tastic conversation between Kevin Rose and Alex Albrecht, where the audience finds it necessary to participate.

Will Revision3 continue to find success? I don’t see why not, as long as the company’s shows continue to fill a social niche in its fan’s Web life. “Our strategy is to launch more programming that appeals to niche audiences on the internet,” Louderback says.

