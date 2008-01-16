Innovation Wednesday: How eBay Searches and Updates 100 Million Listings in 60 Seconds

As I described in the magazine recently, eBay is pursuing a new strategy , catering to buyers instead of sellers. It’s the biggest and most urgent change to the site in years.

Although the number of listings and gross merchandise sales have continued climbing, buyer activity has slowed down dramatically. Despite the mind-blowing number of registered users worldwide – 222 million, or the equivalent of three-quarters of the U.S. population – only about a third bid, bought, or listed an item in the previous 12 months. Those active buyers increased at the smallest rate in four years, a dangerous trend.

eBay has been overhauling its site to make shopping easier and enjoyable, with features such as window-shopping, auction-countdown, and eBay-to-Go. But one of the keys to improving the overall experience remains behind the scenes: the search technology.

Meet Randy Shoup, the main architect for search infrastructure at eBay.

Search infrastructure may not sound exciting, but it certainly is to him. Shoup comes across as someone who can’t believe his good fortune, like a pilot who finds himself in the cockpit of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. “There are only a handful of e-commerce sites that operate at this level,” he said. “Yahoo, Amazon, Google, and eBay.”

The search challenge for eBay is not only indexing and searching an enormous database, but keeping up with the latest changes to that database – about 1,000 per second. A bid. A purchase. A new listing. The inventory and prices are in constant flux. Now you see what’s exciting about search infrastructure?