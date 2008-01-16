Technology Blogger Robert Scoble to Launch FastCompany.TV

Our latest announcement is the launch of FastCompany.TV, a new online video network featuring coverage of bleeding edge technology trends, interviews with leading executives and business people, reviews of the latest technology products, and lifestyle programming. Robert Scoble, one of the most popular technology bloggers in the world, will join us to serve as Managing Director of the site, slated to launch in March. FastCompany.TV will debut several programs over the course of 2008 featuring Scoble and other well known personalities. (Read our press release for more details.)

Scoble is already a member of our family. He writes a regular column in Fast Company magazine about how technology is changing business, which is integrated into our site at Scoble on Tech, where we also feature his calendar from Upcoming.org and his Google Reader feed of daily tech reads, along with video interviews.

About joining Fast Company, Scoble says:

“I decided to join up with Fast Company because I wanted to work with a brand well known for covering innovation and technology in an authoritative, provocative manner. And I’m excited that the Mansueto Digital websites are innovating in the social media space themselves.”

When Scoble talks about our innovation in the social media space, he’s referring to how we plan to integrate viewer participation into FastCompany.TV, as well as Mansueto Digital’s open-source build in Drupal of IncBizNet, an online business networking community and database created exclusively for private companies. He’s also talking about the Company of Friends, one of the first online business networks that debuted in November of 1997. Unlike other social networks, where it’s about showcasing your resume and playing games, the Company of Friends has always been about bringing people together to share ideas — both online and offline — about the core themes central to our magazine, such as innovation and social responsibility. We’ll announce more news about how we plan to grow our social media efforts later this month. And don’t forget to look out for FastCompany.TV in March.

Update

Robert Scoble’s blog post about his decision to join Fast Company on his blog: Why we’re going to FastCompany.tv