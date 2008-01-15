Steve Jobs Reveals Apple’s MacBook Air and iTunes Movie Rentals

Steve Jobs announced Apple’s new ultra-thin laptop MacBook Air during his keynote at MacWorld. With only a .76″ thickness at most, Jobs called it the thinnest laptop ever made. Air features 13.3″ LED screen, 1.6 GHz Intel Core Duo processor, a multitouch pad for iPhone-like navigation, and an 80 GB hard drive or an optional 64 GB solid state drive. An optical drive is an optional accessory, and it features 2 GB of RAM. The Air survives up to five hours on a battery charge. Pre-orders for the new laptop begin today, shipping in two weeks with a starting price of $1800. Apple has gone more green with Air as well, featuring recyclable components and less packaging used in retail.

Jobs also announced a software update to iTunes and Apple TV to support movie rentals. There are over 1000 movies available now, priced at $5 for HD films, $4 for new releases, and $3 for older films. The films can be download in 30 seconds and customers will have a 30-day window in which they can watch the rented film. Also, Apple has lowered the price of its Apple TV from $299 to $229. And the technology company has also released updated software for both the iPhone and iPod touch.

There were no big surprises in the keynote — not even Jobs’ usual “One more thing…” routine. Jobs’ keynotes have become an Internet phenomenon with dozens of sites offering live blogs–many of them temporarily crashing from overwhelming traffic. Usually, it’s because everyone is awaiting the next sexy tech device or software to knock them off their feet. But is the keynote successful when there are no big surprises?

Big surprises aside, I appreciate the keynote for the numbers update: iTunes has sold 125 million TV shows, 7 million movies, and an incredible 4 billion songs–20 million on Christmas day alone. The iPhone has also been successful, with 4 million already sold within the 200 days it’s been on the market.

Despite the lack of a big surprise, do you think Jobs keynote was as successful as his keynotes past? Is the MacBook Air an interesting enough product to maintain Apple’s aura of innovation?