Technology: Hacking, Loving, Hating the Asus EEE PC

This week I became the roughly one billionth person to buy one of those diminutive, happy little things called Asus Eee PCs. Mine is the low-end $299 version, and it came in a color I’ve taken to calling Confident Man Green.

Naturally my first inclination was to hop on the Intertubes and figure out how I could hack and update this thing with quick-and-easy mods, so it might be ever so much more than I’d hoped. Here’s what I found.

Basically: that I can’t. The low-end $299 2G Surf model, which ships with 512MB of RAM, an underclocked 900MHz Celeron processor and a 2GB flash hard drive, is cursed with soldered memory and little recourse for the upgrade-hungry. It does, however, have an SD slot, so its 2GB hard drive (1.7GB of which is consumed by the custom Xandros Linux OS) isn’t as claustrophobic as it sounds.

If you were prescient enough to buy one of the other models (the 4G Surf, 4G or 8G), replacing the RAM is relatively easy, using the RAM access port built into the bottom of the machine. You can see how to upgrade the RAM on one of these bad boys here.

So what else can you do to an Eee PC, if you have the time and guts? A lot, as it turns out.