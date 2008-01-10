Sports Business: College Football Fans Vote With Their Eyes

College football is dead to me. And, apparently, if TV ratings are any type of accurate gauge, more and more sports fans share that sentiment.

The average ratings for Fox’s four Bowl Championship Series (BCS) games fell 13 percent from last year. ABC’s lone BCS game, the Rose Bowl, dropped 20 percent.

By the end of the first half of LSU’s (blowout) win over Ohio State in Monday’s national title game, I found myself more concerned with figuring out how I was going to get through the remaining heap of buffalo wings sitting before me than any aspect of the game (six wings survived). Were these really the two best teams?

The current BCS format has the top two BCS-ranked teams (as determined by a convoluted system of human-voted polls and computer-generated rankings) facing off in the title game. What sports fans have been begging for for years is a one-game elimination playoff format as we see in college basketball’s wildly popular NCAA tournament. The thinking goes that a playoff would result in the two most deserving teams reaching the title game.

As Michael Hiestand explained in USA Today earlier this week, “given how they voted with their eyeballs, viewers might want change in the system producing college football’s national champion.”

But the common perception among pundits in recent years has been that while fans crave a playoff, the powers that be in the BCS conferences won’t allow it for fear that it would dilute each of the BCS bowl’s brands — and if the NCAA took control, cut into the conferences’ financial windfalls from lucrative TV deals. SI.com’s Stewart Mandel is one student of this philosophy.