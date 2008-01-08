Media: MTV Content to Bolster imeem’s Business

Now that imeem has secured rights to music from all the major labels, as I reported earlier on this blog , the social media network is looking to expand its offerings in the video department. Its announcement today indicates that it has already gained significant headway in meeting this new goal by partnering with MTV Networks. Starting in February, imeem will offer clips and episodes of shows from MTV Networks’ brands, including MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon.

As reported a few months ago here at Fast Company , more television networks have made their programming available on the Internet through streaming, as opposed to paid downloads (the iTunes model). For the most part, though, cable networks have shied away from this trend. MTV Networks’ move is significant in that it sets a precedent for other cable networks to follow as video on demand continues to grow.

Imeem certainly hopes to act as the key perpetuator of this trend. “We hope that this will be one of several deals that we announce,” says Matt Graves, imeem’s VP of marketing communications, with whom I spoke earlier today.

The impact of this deal, of course, is even greater for imeem. First, imeem hopes that the deal will boost its already rapidly expanding user base. The site boasts 20 million unique users each month, with growth in the millions from month to month, and it was named the fastest growing social site by comScore in September and October 2007. While MTV Networks’ offerings should please users from imeem’s core 14-24 year-old demographic, the company hopes it can reach more people outside this group.

“We have aspirations of growing, and in order to do that, we need content that appeals to a wide variety of people,” says Graves. “MTV Networks offers a wide body of video. With [Comedy Central’s] ‘The Colbert Report,’ maybe you’ll have 25-35 year-olds, maybe 35-45 year-olds. Then down the chain, you have [Nickelodeon’s] ‘SpongeBob’ appealing to younger users.”

More significantly, in addition to expanding its demographic base, the partnership with MTV Networks bolsters imeem’s presence in online video. Prior to this deal, imeem had only offered music videos from each of the major record labels as well as individual titles from TV and film studios, but it had no formal long-term partnerships with the latter. Although imeem describes itself as a social media network, its primary focus has been music; its video offerings have been much more scant.