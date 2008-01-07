Technology: The Cool-Stuff Roundup of CES

Nerds everywhere are lapping up the news coming out of the annual Consumer Electronics Show, and, being a nerd, I’ve been hard at work consuming it all. Permit me tasteless puns as I regurgitate the news of the coolest gadgets until I’m blue in the tooth.
So here they are: the hi-def, low-priced, pocket-sized, mondo-screened, battery-powered, eco-friendly doohickeys that will make me glad I’m not Amish in 2008.
Skype For PSP
The Sony circles have been buzzing with Skypish rumors for months, and hey! they’re true. Skype will be available under the “Network” menu on models of the PSP-2000, but not the original PSP. Some bloggers think they may have found an image of what the Skype microphone adapter for the gaming device might look like, but it’s as yet unconfirmed.
Vonage Not Yet Dead
Vonage, famous for kicking its investors and customers in the shins, is doing something different for 2008-9. They’re releasing something called a “digital voice adapter and single port router with a built-in LCD.” The way it’s described, it will function the way your cell phone screen does, logging calls, holding contacts, and hopefully playing Brick Out. The device is called the V-Portal, and it’s part of a new strategy called MyVonage that the company hopes will revamp the viability of their service.
Toshiba Notebooks Adopt the Intel Penryn Chip
Toshiba is updating its line of U350 notebooks, and the top model will sport a 2.1GHz Penryn T8100 Core 2 Duo. The lesser models (which are Core 2 Duo-powered) will have a 1280×800 13.3-inch screen, 160GB hard disks and 2GB of RAM, but there’s no word on the official spec of the Penryn-equipped model.
The Sony W350i
Sony’s new super-light flip phone should have its Walkman functionality and a svelte feel. Some who’ve held the phone says it feels flimsy, but then again, those might be the same people that think BlackBerrys are actually convenient to carry.
Panasonic’s Mobile DVR
And here you thought there would be no way to catch up on old seasons of The Wire from your toilet. Well, now you can, thanks to the Comcast co-branded AnyPlay DVR, which can function like a normal DVR at home, and also be taken on the road with the detachable AnyPlay 8.5 inch LCD screen. It carries 60GB.
Viewsonic Releases Way Too Much Stuff
In a brilliant effort to confuse me, Viewsonic has released a littany of HD LDC televisions, monitors, and even a 1080p projector. They all sound good to me. Oh, and there are also some digital picture frames, too.
Bang & Olufsen Uber-Fancy HDTV
B&O was showing off two plasma TVs and one 32-inch LCD at the show, the former of which are meant to be paired with a giant triangular speaker that costs $4,000 and supposedly sounds equally awesome from every angle. The 50 inch plasma is $7,500.
The First UMPC With WiMAX for Sprint
Taking a cue from auto companies and their concept vehicles, OQO demoed an ultra-mobile PC with built in WiMAX support for the Sprint network. They say it’ll be available… someday. In fact, we’ll be reviewing one in coming weeks.
Dell’s 16-inch Laptop
Speaking of concepts, Dell was exhibiting a massive-faced laptop with a 16-inch screen and 16:9 aspect ratio. They were also showing off a “compact” desktop design that looks like the bastard offspring of a Dimension tower and an Alienware gaming station.
The 12GB MicroSDHC Card
In the event you’re interested in losing the entire Rocky DVD series in your Cheerios, you can now pack 12GB of whatever on a MicroSD card. Not much to say except “cool.”
Awesome
This miniature Sanyo projector only needs 3 inches of space from a wall to project an 80 inch image. It has VGA in/out, audio in/out and even a built-in speaker. Think about that for a second — an 80 inch image on your cubicle wall. Excited? Well don’t be. It costs $3,300.
11 Foot Long Plasma TV
Panasonic is releasing a 150-inch plasma TV next year that will probably be able to give your dachshund a heart attack. Here’s a video from the folks at Engadget.
More to come tomorrow as CES continues!