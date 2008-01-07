Technology: The Cool-Stuff Roundup of CES

Nerds everywhere are lapping up the news coming out of the annual Consumer Electronics Show, and, being a nerd, I’ve been hard at work consuming it all. Permit me tasteless puns as I regurgitate the news of the coolest gadgets until I’m blue in the tooth.

So here they are: the hi-def, low-priced, pocket-sized, mondo-screened, battery-powered, eco-friendly doohickeys that will make me glad I’m not Amish in 2008.

Skype For PSP

The Sony circles have been buzzing with Skypish rumors for months, and hey! they’re true. Skype will be available under the “Network” menu on models of the PSP-2000, but not the original PSP. Some bloggers think they may have found an image of what the Skype microphone adapter for the gaming device might look like, but it’s as yet unconfirmed.



Vonage Not Yet Dead

Vonage, famous for kicking its investors and customers in the shins, is doing something different for 2008-9. They’re releasing something called a “digital voice adapter and single port router with a built-in LCD.” The way it’s described, it will function the way your cell phone screen does, logging calls, holding contacts, and hopefully playing Brick Out. The device is called the V-Portal, and it’s part of a new strategy called MyVonage that the company hopes will revamp the viability of their service.



Toshiba Notebooks Adopt the Intel Penryn Chip

Toshiba is updating its line of U350 notebooks, and the top model will sport a 2.1GHz Penryn T8100 Core 2 Duo. The lesser models (which are Core 2 Duo-powered) will have a 1280×800 13.3-inch screen, 160GB hard disks and 2GB of RAM, but there’s no word on the official spec of the Penryn-equipped model.



The Sony W350i

Sony’s new super-light flip phone should have its Walkman functionality and a svelte feel. Some who’ve held the phone says it feels flimsy, but then again, those might be the same people that think BlackBerrys are actually convenient to carry.

