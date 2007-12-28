Fast Company’s Best of 2007: Innovators, Books, and Trends

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Business People of 2007 From the pages of Fast Company and FastCompany.com, we examine the creativity and innovation of great minds elevating business, such as Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Timothy Ferris, author of the 4-Hour Work Week, and even Arnold Schwarzenegger. >>>

The Best Business Books of 2007

A roundup of Fast Company’s picks for the best business books of 2007, including Made To Stick by Chip and Dan Heath, as well as Fugitive Denim by Rachel Louise Snyder, and The No Asshole Rule by Robert I. Sutton. >>>

Best of the FC Blogs: Business Trends of 2007

We review the technology, innovation, and business trends of 2007 with this roundup of blog entries written by Fast Company magazine editors, FastCompany.com staff, and members of our expert blog. We found out that Twitter could both ruin lives and save lives. There’s also a look at branding yourself in the Web 2.0 era, design in dubai, and more. >>>