Social Responsibility: Activist Facebooking and Virtual Gifting

In my latest post on education, I discussed research at the Parsons School of Design on educational games that address social issues. Harnessing technology to promote social awareness is certainly not a new phenomenon. In fact, anyone with an e-mail account likely experiences it quite often, usually in the form of a petition in support or in opposition of some event or proposal.

The problem with this method of drawing attention to causes, however, is that it doesn’t have legitimacy. Many such petitions are glorified chain letters with false claims. The urban legends reference site Snopes even has a section devoted to these petitions.

Tellingly, the site’s Webmaster, Barbara Mikkelson, admonishes readers taken in by such e-mails and those apt to draft ones of their own against “slacktivism”: lazily adding one’s name and/or passing a petition along in the false belief that it will make an impact.

Facebook has a feature that often inspires such “slacktivism”: its groups. Even when a group’s cause has legitimacy — for instance, a “Save Darfur!” group — its impact is minimal, akin to wearing a button or ribbon without even purchasing it. (At least, in that case, the money might benefit an organization seeking to do something about the issue.) Although successfully leading a rally around a cause is often the first step toward action, completing this step alone without any follow-up does nothing.

Enter the Facebook application Causes. Launched on May 24, Causes has 10 million installs, making it one of Facebook’s most popular applications. Causes enhances the idea of socially aware Facebook groups by adding legitimacy — when users create causes, they tie them to actual non-profits. They can then donate to the cause through the application and invite friends to join the cause.

The Causes pages include the standard Facebook group features: a description of the cause, a list of members, including friends, announcements, media, topic forums, and a “wall” for posts. To encourage activity, it also lists top recruiters (those who have invited friends to the cause), donors, and fundraisers (those whose friends have raised the most money for the cause).