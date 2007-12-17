Technology: Are You A Loser?

Two new-but-different ways to aggregate your online life — social networks, email, photos, blogs — make it easier than ever to obsess over your relationship with your computer. One is a web browser called Flock. The other is a web service called Fuser. Does using one, the other (or both) make you a loser? Or, more accurately… a Fluser?

Depending on how you configure the interface, you never have to be out of eyeshot of your favorite sites and networks; Facebook, for example, can live in a sidebar next to your web browsing, ready for your spontaneous attention. What kind of attention, you ask? Well, you can actually drag and drop things to your “friends” (like pictures and links) from your web browsing (or from other things like Flickr photostreams, which can also live in a sidebar to your browsing window) the way you would on Mac OS X.

Flock is a new web browser (for Mac, Windows and Linux) that calls itself the “social” web browser. The sobriquet refers to the browser’s ability to integrate a litany of web services with its interface, including Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, YouTube, Google Blogger and WordPress (as well as a bunch more).

Here’s what this is meant to accomplish: It’s an attempt to streamline the web browsing you normally do by reducing the number of sites you actually have to navigate to. It’s what I’ll call the “strip mall” approach to web browsing: put everything you normally need in one convenient location, so that you don’t have to reach far for variety. If the strip mall analogy makes you bristle, it should; strip malls are also a pain to navigate, and they end up sucking up more of your time (because there’s more to see) than they save in their consolidation of stores.

The same problem afflicts Flock: there’s too damn much going on. Once I loaded up all my logins (Facebook, WordPress, Blogger, Twitter, Flickr, etc.), what I should have gotten was a streamlined web experience. Instead what I ended up with was a frenetic window full of potential distractors. It’s nice that I can drag a photo from Flickr to a Facebook friend. But what if that potential makes me realize I haven’t written that friend in a while, and I start work on an email to them? Then I read a Tweet on Flock’s sidebar that inspires a blog post? The term “slippery slope” comes to mind.

Eliminating the barriers to over-using certain web sites (even if the barrier is as negligible as manually navigating to the homepage) is a sure way to breed a whole new level of computer addiction. Including my time here in the FC office, I’m on my computer 50+ hours a week without benefit of any new encouragement. Flock, while cool in concept, is a little dangerous to people (like me) who already lead computer-centric lives; it threatens their ability to concentrate when using the web for anything but entertainment purposes. That danger has the potential to turn the computer-reliant into the computer-addicted — and no matter how many Facebook friends you have, you may never see them in real life again.

Flock Verdict: Makes You A Loser

Fuser, a web-based service, is also a product of the strip-mall mentality, but it’s of a different ilk. Because Fuser takes a web-based approach, the underlying assumptions that superintend it are different. Web-based means mobile: good for people too busy to be reliably near their own machine. It also means parsimonious: too many bells and whistles, and the interface becomes slow, cluttered and frustrating.

When you first use Fuser, you put in very basic information about your email addresses and social networks. It very cleverly assumes your identity and ports those pages into itself, making it a sort of dashboard site that compiles all your email accounts (including Exchange, IMAP or POP3) and all your social network accounts. From that point on, you simply login with your Fuser password, and your other accounts get up and running simultaneously. It does this all this with a clean, minimalist interface that is customizable thanks to Ajax-like mini-applications, which serve up everything from email to wall posts to pokes.