Watching What You Eat — With Cameras

We’re all familiar with market research strategies – companies are desperate to know what makes consumers tick; they’ll data mine to any sanctioned lengths (and sometimes further) to find out.

Mindful that the promise of demonstrably effective market research can loosen corporate pocket strings, one restaurant is capitalizing on this hunger.

Based in Holland, The Restaurant of the Future keeps track of its customers’ every move: what they choose, how much they eat, even what facial expressions they make during the meal.



Watch the Restaurant of the Future

Enjoying your salami sandwich more than your broccoli? They take note. Apparently the length of time for which you chew is indicative of your enjoyment of the food.

Does your heart beat increase when you take a spoonful of that chocolate mousse? They know if it does — your chair measures this.

Grimace a bit as you shovel that squash into your mouth? Facial recognition technology tracks your expressions.