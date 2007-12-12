Entrepreneurship: The Fuel Of The Future Is Not Wood

Lest you be impressed with oil’s potential energy, remember that it requires more and more coaxing to get it out of the ground and into power. Wood, on the other hand, is literally lying all over the place.

That’s the economic conclusion arrived at by an Arizona entrepreneur whose new company is looking to use “green waste” like yard clippings and forest detritus to create energy for over a quarter of a million homes in the Southwest. If this could work, wouldn’t someone have thought of it already? Is this man an idiot?

The answers to those questions: No, and… Maybe.

Robert Worsely’s plan for his new company, called Renergy, is to combine Arizona’s wildfire problem with humanity’s energy problem. He’s looking to capture the detritus culled from thinning forests for fire prevention and combine it with domestic green waste, as well as paper slop from an area newspaper factory, to make bio-fuel. He claims that all the particulate that we see as black smoke when we burn wood in, say, our fireplaces, will be removed, and that only carbon dioxide will be released in the burning process. That means no greenhouse gases, and no harmful byproducts. Very enviro-friendly sounding.

In concept, the idea seems like a clever reinvention of the waste-to-energy strategy that environmentalists have been pushing for years. The twist here is to purposely produce the waste (that is, by thinning forests) and combine it with some other stuff before burning it to create electricity. This seems cool — less expensive and more reliable than solar, less deleterious to the earth than petroleum, and more realistic than nuclear power (which, if used exclusively worldwide, would eliminate the earth’s supply of reactor fuel in a few generations). So what’s the problem?

“Thinning forests” could quickly turn into a euphemism for logging, and as anyone who has watched a tree grow can tell you, logging can be very difficult to do sustainably. How often could any given forest possibly need to be “thinned” to be safe? Once a year? Twice a year? At what point does forest-thinning become forest destruction? Isn’t the point to save the forest from a devastating fire — or is that a cover for the actual agenda of saving suburban homes?