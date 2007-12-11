Art Basel Miami: Has Art Basel Lost its Cool?

Staring at the big, sparkly Tom Friedman painting, “Glitterbattle,” in the Gagosian booth, the woman in the red flowered house dress, yellow socks, and black sneakers, was inspired. So was her companion, dressed in khaki shorts, an Hawaiian shirt, and a baseball cap emblazoned with a butterfly.

“If you laid down a line, filled in a little blue, and added sprinkles on it, you could do that,” he said, encouragingly.

Not far away, a brassy blonde in a babydoll-sleeved striped blouse and chignon, was instructing her charges — a group of middle-aged women, dressed for the art fair ordeal in running shoes and T-shirts — on the finer points of a Damian Hirst painting.

“I’m not sure what it means,” she said to the group that seemed skeptical of the worth of a painting that seemed to be no more than a bunch of colored dots on a white ground. “But I don’t like raw fish either, and I still want to be able to recognize sushi when I see it.”

So it went on Saturday afternoon at the Convention Center, where the massive Art Basel Miami Beach, opened its doors to an art-hungry audience.

Long gone were the true collectors, with their Netjets, fat wallets, and Botoxed trophy wives. They had descended on Wednesday night, at the Vernissage, the exclusive opening night party for invited guests (read: high rollers) only.