Design/Miami: Hipsters’ Fave Art Party

Watch your back, Art Basel Miami. If last night’s Vernissage (the fancy art show term for Opening Night Party) was any indication, the venerable art fair’s little sister, Design/Miami, shows sign of upstaging her illustrious forbear.

The entire Design District, here in Miami, was a rollicking party — with a distinctly younger, hipper demographic than was sipping champagne over at the Art Basel show at the Convention

Center — tossing back Prosecco at the Moore Building to welcome in the year’s hottest design show.’There were girls in dresses made of clothespins. Girls in dresses made of vinyl. Girls in dresses designed mostly to show off their thongs. This is Miami, after all, not stuffy Switzerland.

And plenty of the design world’s biggest names, or hottest up-and-comers, were in the house. Design/Miami founder Ambra Medda and her partner, Design District developer Craig Robins, roamed the show, surveying what they created and found it good — although by 10pm, Medda, like many of the women in the crowd, had slipped off her hip red heels to spare her aching dogs.

Murray Moss precided over a wryly appropriate show called “Robber Barons,” in which the Dutch design shop, Studio Job, envisioned what a robber baron – or hedge fund manager — might commission as furnishings for his own home. Solid gold table, Mr. Schwartzman? He also had an array of cool pieces from five international designers — ranging from Maarten Baas to Tom Dixon to Arik Levy — in a show called Heavy Metal.

David Adjaye, the young Brit making waves with his housing in London, and Nobel Peace Center in Oslo, was manically meeting and greeting well wishers in his own space. Rumor has it that he’ll soon open a shop in New York, sharing space with buddy Yves Behar.