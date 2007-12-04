Facebook: Social Networking Site or Big Brother?

The first time I took note of Beacon, I wasn’t exactly sure what it was. It was about one week ago, and I had returned home a few hours earlier from watching some football games at a friend’s apartment. I logged into Facebook, and observed a news feed telling me that my friend had just purchased tickets to see the movie “Michael Clayton.” I was puzzled.

Was there a new feature embedded in Facebook that allowed users to purchase movie tickets? Not that I knew of. Had my friend included this info in his status? I doubted it.

What I learned the next day was that the update was part of Facebook’s relatively new Beacon program, which alerted friends to purchases you made on sites like Travelocity.com and Fandango. It’s a type of online tracking that could be extremely valuable to advertisers, who, when pleased, could make life much better for Facebook execs. A pop-up notified customers on the third-party site that information about their purchase was going to be distributed to Facebook. The customer could then choose not to have the information disseminated to the news feed, but if the user missed the notification (which, as I later found out, is what happened with my friend) or chose to ignore it, the information was sent anyway.

This made me mad. Real mad. Yes, Facebook users share loads of information about themselves, their lifestyle, their preferences — but it’s voluntary, right?

I wanted the option to check out of this program altogether, but it wasn’t there. And the fact that I had to actively opt out after each purchase also annoyed me. Shouldn’t it be the other way around? So I decided to sign an online petition and hope for the best.

The next day, I read that Facebook had reversed their policy and would only disseminate information after gaining explicit approval from users. I still wanted that overall opt-out option but this was a start.