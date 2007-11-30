From Veejays to Ceejays? Firebrand’s Ad TV

A couple of days ago, I happened upon an article in the Los Angeles Times about Firebrand, a new media company dedicated exclusively to commercials. Its TV show, “Firebrand,” premiered Monday and airs weeknights from 11 pm to 12 am on ION Television . The show consists entirely of commercials, some as pure entertainment and some as paid placements (though the spots aren’t explicitly distinguished by either category).

Are viewers clamoring to sit through an hour of commercials? Firebrand certainly has big backing — its investors include Microsoft, NBC Universal, and GE’s Peacock Equity Fund. And its CEO and co-founder, John Lack, was one of the minds behind MTV.

In fact, Firebrand’s show takes a page from MTV by featuring “commercial jockeys,” or CJs, who introduce the commercial spots, offering background information. The role is presumably analogous to that of a VJ on MTV. According to the LA Times, Lack even believes Firebrand could be the next MTV, which, in writer Alana Semuels’ words, “showed videos that weren’t much more than commercials for musicians.”

But are music videos and commercials really equivalent? Sure, music videos promote musicians, as commercials promote products and services. But music videos are tied to creative works, and the best ones, like all-time great “Thriller,” are themselves intrinsic creative endeavors for the musician. That’s hard to say of commercials. They may be entertaining, but no marketer cares about achieving an artistic goal; ultimately, it’s all about the brand. This distinction surely isn’t lost on a viewer being shilled product after product.

In this light, it’s easy to laugh at co-founder and chief creative officer Román Viñoly’s statement that “what marginalizes commercials is the programming that interrupts it, not the other way around.” I don’t think commercials are that compelling for most viewers. Firebrand’s press release, for instance, mentions future appearances by “commercial celebrities” such as the “Dell Dude,” which is revealing in itself. How many people even know the Dell Dude’s name? Will they care about what commercials he considers his favorites?

Also not counting in Firebrand’s favor is its host network, ION Television, first known as PAX TV and then the i Network. PAX’s programming, if you’re not familiar with it, consists primarily of reruns of shows like “Who’s the Boss” and “Amen,” shows syndicated from other networks (like “48 Hours”), and infomercials. As a result, the network skews to an older demographic, certainly not the young, hip group suggested in this statement from Firebrand’s press release: