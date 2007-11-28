Free Rice: Feed the Hungry, Spruce Up Your English

On one of my more lethargic post-lunch procrastination sessions recently, after a particularly soporific curry, I stumbled upon Free Rice, a site that a friend had sent me a while ago but I hadn’t really taken the time to look at.

Half an hour later my food coma had lifted but I was still clicking away. Talk about addictive… The thing was I didn’t really feel all that guilty.

A sister site of Poverty.com, Free Rice aims to help people improve their English while simultaneously using the process by which they do to provide food to hungry people. A laudable goal (or two depending how you look at it.) How it works is the site provides a word and then provides you with options from which you have to pick the correct one.

Urbane

a) Lackluster

b) Suave

c) Wrathful

d) Bear-like

There’s a mix of words so that the site appeals to people who have a very basic grasp of English as well as to the more erudite. The program keeps track of each word one gets right or wrong and then adjusts the difficulty level accordingly, hence keeping you interested.

Until yesterday, for every word you got right, Free Rice donated 10 grains of rice through the United Nations to help end world hunger. As of today, it has started donating 20 grains. Pretty cool…