Marketing: The Manliest Soup on Earth

I don’t consider myself a particularly “manly” man, but when I watch the ads for Campbell’s Chunky soup, I can’t help but feel beguiled by the sweat-reeking, ass-kicking aura of machismo that (apparently) defines Campbell’s Chunky. Of course, they’re not serious about all this, right? Eating Chunky doesn’t make you more of a man. Does it?

Actually, it seems a lot of people think it might. Since the campaign started in 1997, the Chunky brand has seen “double digit” growth — and it’s increasing each year, as Campbell’s hires more NFL stars to grunt and sweat in their commercials (the total is now 8).

Apparently, consumers are buying the message, which might seem laughable if it didn’t include the lovable humility implied by the presence of the players’ real-life moms, serving them the steaming bowls. The conflation of meat-head and momma’s boy apparently strikes a chord with male buyers, but there are some serious contradictions at work here.

The Senior Brand Manager at Campbell’s thinks people relate to the professional athletes because they are representative of the consumer. Because they like lifting weights? Or enjoy football? No; because they love their moms.

“Our eight NFL players are incredibly talented, good-hearted guys, who truly exemplify the Chunky brand and our consumer … and we can’t forget about how they look out for mom, too.”