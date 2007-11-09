Education: Technology — Academic Godsend or Demon?

As I’ve read through education headlines this past week, two stories struck me because of their oppositional views of technology:

View #1: Isn’t new technology great? Maine’s initiative to provide all seventh- and eighth-graders with laptops has boosted the state’s writing scores.

View #2: Actually, technology can be a giant nuisance. In classrooms, laptops and electronics easily cause distractions, as seen in colleges nationwide. Samuel Freedman of The New York Times certainly isn’t a fan. And (this is my interpretation, extending the sentiment further) if technology can create such havoc at the tertiary level, imagine the disturbances in K-12 schools.

Upon consideration, however, both these viewpoints seem too simplistic. Innovation and improvement don’t stem from technology itself. Both depend upon how the technology is used. The worst lecturer I ever encountered in college had a PowerPoint presentation at the ready (and a laser pen he didn’t know how to use) but still induced plenty of yawns–and extracurricular Web surfing. Yet, this in-class Web surfing served instruction during one meeting. The class, “Government and Politics in Africa,” happened to be in session when the results of the presidential election in Congo were called. At that point in the semester, we were studying the aftermath of Congo’s civil war. Students kept track of the election developments as our instructor discussed the country’s political climate.

With these nuances in mind, the following characterization of technology in Freedman’s article becomes unnecessarily polarizing: