Report from BlogWorldExpo: The Cult of Blogging with Leo Laporte and iJustine

iJustine and Leo Laporte discuss the cult of blogging. Justine livecasts her life 24-7. Laporte utilizes many tools online to share his life: radio, TV, photos, message boards, The Life of Leo Blog, as well as other means.

Justine says learn to control; you don’t have to Twitter everything you’re doing. When it got really scary for her is when she looked in the archives and saw herself sleeping in a hotel. Everything she’s livecasted is there forever, archived.

Both say another example of someone who has built up a cult online is Chris Pirillo. Laporte says Pirillo has used every form of Internet media to build his brand.

Laporte says he is making money podcasting because advertisers realize he has loyal listeners. All of this media is about engaging your audience, he says. You got to be careful, he adds.

Justine says advertisers want to have her endorse their products. She will not put her name on a product that she doesn’t stand behind.

The short-term strategy is to cash in and loose your audience. The long-term strategy, Laporte says is to have integrity and wait for the right products to come along.