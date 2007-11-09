Report from BlogWorldExpo: The Cult of Blogging with Leo Laporte and iJustine

Highlights from 11.09.07 10:15 AM session @ BlogWorldExpo.
iJustine and Leo Laporte discuss the cult of blogging. Justine livecasts her life 24-7. Laporte utilizes many tools online to share his life: radio, TV, photos, message boards, The Life of Leo Blog, as well as other means.
Justine says learn to control; you don’t have to Twitter everything you’re doing. When it got really scary for her is when she looked in the archives and saw herself sleeping in a hotel. Everything she’s livecasted is there forever, archived.
Both say another example of someone who has built up a cult online is Chris Pirillo. Laporte says Pirillo has used every form of Internet media to build his brand.
Laporte says he is making money podcasting because advertisers realize he has loyal listeners. All of this media is about engaging your audience, he says. You got to be careful, he adds.
Justine says advertisers want to have her endorse their products. She will not put her name on a product that she doesn’t stand behind.
The short-term strategy is to cash in and loose your audience. The long-term strategy, Laporte says is to have integrity and wait for the right products to come along.
When asked what he uses to measure podcast audience he says he uses Podtrac, also to connect with the right advertisers.
The conversation moved into the realm of sharing and licensing content. Leo was asked about Creative Commons licenses. The licenses enable creatives to determine how others can use their content. You can also select setting for CC licenses on the flickr photo-sharing service.
Audience member asked how they see their brands evolving. Justine says she sees creating a platform to making a community like Leo making things possible for others who enjoy what they do.
Laporte says he loves working with these people. It’s scary when you start making money, because things change. He still works in mainstream media in TV and radio, so for him it’s a hobby and it all synergizes really well. He’s created a brand of himself. When he appears on Regis & Kelly or is on a podcast — five years ago he wanted to be the Martha Stewart of tech. He’s not anxious about being a millionaire. He likes doing it the way he’s doing it. People tell him he could be bigger with proper management. What’s really satisfying to him is finding people who really have talent and helping them create their own voice and their own cult. On tech.tv he was the only one who had television experience. By sharing his own notoriety with Kevin Rose, Kevin was able to create a career for himself.
How does Justine separate her real world? She says it’s difficult. She doesn’t have a boyfriend right now. He grandmother subscribes to her RSS feeds and gets her Twitter updates. So her family is part of her life. Some people don’t want to be public in her world online. She can’t tag them in photos on facebook or things like that. This livecasting thing has been a social experiment.