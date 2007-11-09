Report from BlogWorldExpo: The New Media Moguls Roundtable

Are blogging networks and blogging communities (group blogs) becoming more like MSM (mainstream media) or are they still blogs? That’s the question I asked myself as I listened to this panel. And, does it even really matter? Isn’t media going to become more like an intersection between the blogosphere and the mainstream with UGC (user generated content) playing a larger role in MSM?

Panel include: Richard Jalichandra (CEO Technorati), Roger L. Simon (Pajamas Media), Jeremy Wright (b5 media), Brad Hill (Director of Weblogs Inc.). Moderator: Jason Shellen (The Secret Agency)

Brad Hill: The future is richer media. We’re getting more into video. Opening the door federating sites together and inviting blog brands that match verticals. Cooperating on content and business issues. 2008 seems huge to me for the whole industry hope it’s huge for us as well.

Roger L. Simon: Moving in an environmental direction. Our site called energytrek. This site will be a place where everyone can go and record contributions in energy conservation arena.

Jason Shellen: What can new media learn from new media?

Richard Jalichandra: More likely to twitter than blog on a daily basis.