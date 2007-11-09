Report from BlogWorldExpo: The New Media Moguls Roundtable

Highlights from 11.08.07 5:15 PM Featured Panel Keynote @ BlogWorldExpo
Are blogging networks and blogging communities (group blogs) becoming more like MSM (mainstream media) or are they still blogs? That’s the question I asked myself as I listened to this panel. And, does it even really matter? Isn’t media going to become more like an intersection between the blogosphere and the mainstream with UGC (user generated content) playing a larger role in MSM?
Panel include: Richard Jalichandra (CEO Technorati), Roger L. Simon (Pajamas Media), Jeremy Wright (b5 media), Brad Hill (Director of Weblogs Inc.). Moderator: Jason Shellen (The Secret Agency)
Brad Hill: The future is richer media. We’re getting more into video. Opening the door federating sites together and inviting blog brands that match verticals. Cooperating on content and business issues. 2008 seems huge to me for the whole industry hope it’s huge for us as well.
Roger L. Simon: Moving in an environmental direction. Our site called energytrek. This site will be a place where everyone can go and record contributions in energy conservation arena.
Jason Shellen: What can new media learn from new media?
Richard Jalichandra: More likely to twitter than blog on a daily basis.
Jason Shellen: How does that factor into networks?
Brad Hill: Some of your readers probably read your site without ever visiting it. Push the brand off the site and into the pipeline where the audience is. It’s an old concept that the people should come to you . Widgets is a big part. Remove from home base. Sharing traffic. Get your brand extended everywhere you can think of by every technology you have at your disposal.
Jeremy Wright: Just finished aquisition of a video network. Negotiating a podcast network. We shared our tech with a business blog network. We do everything we can to promote social content
Jason Shellen: How do you define blog? Tony at alwayson had problem with defining blog and huffington post and then other sites came along and called posting blogging.
Roger L. Simon: We can let it evolve and not control the word blog. It’s a democratic publishing platform that opened up and changed publishing. Where do we go from here? Some of us made networks — our model, huff post model, weblogs model — all these different things. The Internet is the electronic equivalent of the pacific ocean — endless. We are all kind of swimming along in there. Some will be lucrative and be there and be powerful. Son’t worry about blog or media company just get in and do your thing.