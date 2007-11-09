Report from BlogWorldExpo: Blogging and Television

I came to this session expecting a talk about the intersection of blogging and television, perhaps even some highlights on Vlogging (video blogging). It was definitely a good panel, each participant had great case studies to share and presented their information with clarity and insight. The but here is that it wasn’t as fluid in terms of what was presented, as each participant came from extremely different backgrounds. Read on, and you’ll see what I mean.

Kesu James worked with BBDO New York to create the HBO Voyeur Project as a case study in voyeurism:

The project Weapons of Misdirection in a sense is a MilBlog (military blog), except it’s fictional. Based on soldiers from the US, Kesu created characters focusing on the story about depleted geranium. Therefor there was fiction mixed with reality. The DOD (Department of Defense) called the site fake, but people said they didn’t care. Kesu says we are in a new era of communications where entertainment properties are recognized as entertainment properties.

James Hibberd is an award-winning journalist whose blog ” Rated” covers primetime television programming for the Los Angeles-based trade publication TelevisionWeek and its New York-based sister magazine AdvertisingAge.

Hibberd came up with the Idea to take the dullest part of coverage (his coverage) and turn it into a blog. That was the daily rating stories. Everyone gets Nielsen ratings and they all do the same thing with it. He says he was getting bored with his own stories and decided to put it into a blog.

He says: Instead of just here are the numbers, here are the stories behind the numbers. People in the industry; why a show didn’t or did do well. Within 4 months more traffic to the blog than to regular stories. Got linked on Drudge and others. We started adding Q&A’s and more themed stuff around shows. Videos of rejected clips became a popular feature on site. Crain has started to syndicate to Advertising Age. Blog exists on both sites. Looking to syndicate even more. Even if you’re a publication or business with formal or professional style there are ways to find blogging that works for you and improves your presence on the Web.