Report from BlogWorldExpo: Blogging and Television

Highlights from 11.08.07 4 PM session: Blogging and Television @ BlogWorldExpo.
I came to this session expecting a talk about the intersection of blogging and television, perhaps even some highlights on Vlogging (video blogging). It was definitely a good panel, each participant had great case studies to share and presented their information with clarity and insight. The but here is that it wasn’t as fluid in terms of what was presented, as each participant came from extremely different backgrounds. Read on, and you’ll see what I mean.
Kesu James worked with BBDO New York to create the HBO Voyeur Project as a case study in voyeurism:
The project Weapons of Misdirection in a sense is a MilBlog (military blog), except it’s fictional. Based on soldiers from the US, Kesu created characters focusing on the story about depleted geranium. Therefor there was fiction mixed with reality. The DOD (Department of Defense) called the site fake, but people said they didn’t care. Kesu says we are in a new era of communications where entertainment properties are recognized as entertainment properties.
James Hibberd is an award-winning journalist whose blog ” Rated” covers primetime television programming for the Los Angeles-based trade publication TelevisionWeek and its New York-based sister magazine AdvertisingAge.
Hibberd came up with the Idea to take the dullest part of coverage (his coverage) and turn it into a blog. That was the daily rating stories. Everyone gets Nielsen ratings and they all do the same thing with it. He says he was getting bored with his own stories and decided to put it into a blog.
He says: Instead of just here are the numbers, here are the stories behind the numbers. People in the industry; why a show didn’t or did do well. Within 4 months more traffic to the blog than to regular stories. Got linked on Drudge and others. We started adding Q&A’s and more themed stuff around shows. Videos of rejected clips became a popular feature on site. Crain has started to syndicate to Advertising Age. Blog exists on both sites. Looking to syndicate even more. Even if you’re a publication or business with formal or professional style there are ways to find blogging that works for you and improves your presence on the Web.
Josh Krane is Senior Vice President, Interactive and New Media of G4
He says: We are a small and newer cable network merged with tech.tv and redefined our brand. On air focus on men’s entertainment and now broadening our reach of games. On the Web trying to move more and more into original production. Blog happened by accident. It turned into a TV product instead of trying to repurpose a TV product into a blog. It’s a little easier to play in blogosphere. Our readers make their own podcasts and blogs so we try to get to them in their voice. Our blog is called The Feed.
David Rolfe, VP, Director of Integrated Production at Crispin Porter + Bogusky
Highlights: Evolution of owning the water cooler. The consumers own it. It’s amazing how we as an industry are coming to it.
Mark Tony; Seth Geiger – present a study on bloggers
Blog awareness and usage results
- The blog reader is male 31-32 ears, Caucasian, has at least some college education, makes $54k
- People read blogs to be entertained and get the latest news.
- Many things will work in the blogosphere — trying to attract a small number of passionate people.
- Daily blog reader reads news elsewhere goes to blog for further and analysis. Weekly blog reader uses blogs as primary resource.
- Marketing of blog continues to be viral. From recommendations, social networking sites, and links.
- Not considered information platform in terms of trust. 2/3 of readers feel they need to go to journalistic site to vet information.
- Most bloggers are in it just to have their voices heard.
- Online video is leading and becoming online destination.
- Only 13% online users reading blogs a few months ago only 4%.
- Women read more celebrity health.
- Blogs serve role of providing updates.
- People find out from friends and social networking sites.
- Trust is an issue daily and weekly readers feel need to confirm.
- Willing to accept advertising.
- Career and money related motives less compelling reasons to blog.
Final Words:
Josh Krane: We are not in better position. We can monetize and distribute better but not the credibility of blogosphere.
David Rolfe: Site that became very viral we are embarassed about. It is about finding niche. The effectiveness will be in finding niche groups.
Kensu James: Getting clients to spend resources to find niche understanding the nuance.
David Rolfe: Measurability will get better.