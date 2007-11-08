The Selling of An Album: Jay-Z’s American Gangster

When Jay-Z (née Shawn Carter), the rapper turned music mogul and top Forbes hip-hop money maker (banking an estimated $34 million in 2006), first announced that he was inspired by the film American Gangster and was coming out of retirement, once again, to record an album — like many of his true fans, I was excited. Others brushed it off as a marketing scheme. To come out of retirement because he knew that the movie, of the same name as his album, based on the life of Frank Lucas, an infamous Harlem drug lord turned snitch, played by Denzel Washington, was going to be a smash.

If that is the case, it proves Jay-Z’s business acumen all the more. Where’s the bad in timing a record release to a sure-to-hit movie? Though it’s not the official soundtrack, best selling movies usually have best selling soundtracks, and since this is a soundtrack by extension — ah, well, you get the math.

There’s a few other things that Jay-Z understands about the music business, but I’m not too sure he’s on point with some of his thinking. Long a target of the black market, in which bootleg CDs of official CDs are sold on the street, Jay-Z has always been cautious about leaks (in fact Jay Smooth of illdoctrine vlogs about what Jay-Z could learn from Radiohead’s distribution of their own album in a digital format in this instance).

In that regard, weeks ago I preordered Jay-Z’s album from iTunes. But the day of the album’s release, Nov. 6, the album was not available on iTunes. In fact I had to check my preorders in my account in order for it to start downloading. I couldn’t understand why the album was on sale at Amazon and not on iTunes. This required further investigation on my part.

While the album is available as both a CD and MP3 download on Amazon, the MP3s are only available if you purchase the entire album. On iTunes, on the other hand, the album is not available at all, which means only people who preordered as I did were able to purchase from iTunes. Here’s a bit more about why.

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter has announced that the LP will not be for sale through iTunes — not because of disputes over DRM or pricing like the usual iTunes-related complaints. Rather, he doesn’t want the album to be broken down into individually-purchasable tracks. “As movies are not sold scene by scene, this collection will not be sold as individual singles,” Carter said in a statement sent out earlier this week. Instead, eager listeners will need to purchase the full album from other retailers like Rhapsody and brick-and-mortar stores. [ars technica]

Now of course this can only work if the album is actually an album. In the case of Jay-Z, at least this time around, it is. It’s a concept album, chronicling the rise and fall of a successful drug dealer. But unfortunately for Jay-Z, iTunes is in the business of selling singles. And I’m going out on a limb to say that even if he wanted to sell the album in its entirety as we see on Amazon, it wasn’t something that Apple was willing to do.