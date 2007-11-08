Report from BlogWorldExpo: The Future of WordPress

Edward Sussman, executive vice president for the online and business development groups at Mansueto Ventures LLC and the president of the Inc.com and FastCompany.com network of sites interviews Matt Mullenweg founding developer of WordPress.

Matt: In terms of writing on the Web the tools suck. There’s no spellcheck. No good way to tie blogs together. Pingbacks are rough. Comments are rough. There are things still fundamentally behind — we’re like in year four of a 10 year blogging history. We’re thinking about every day how can we make it easy for people to publish their site. We’re starting a firefox model, we’re you can update from clicking a button.

Ed: Any big changes in video blogs and podcasts?

Matt: Photo blogs are still probably my favorite. It’s rich media but I can still scan it. I would say a lot of the video stuff we’re seeing today is reblogged content. Video is still tricky to do. Hard to encode these giant files. Audio casting is there. Not sure where it’s gonna go. The written word, I’m still a fan.

Ed: Let’s talk about your company and where you think you’re going in a year, five years? You told me that part of your model was emulating Craigslist.

Matt: I love the Craigslist model in that — if you ask Craig why doesn’t he have ads on the site. And he’ll say well the users didn’t ask for it. They listen. A lot of the Websites that I interact with are a really bad date. They don’t stop telling you about themselves and ask you how do you feel? How’s that chicken.